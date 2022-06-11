Gardaí believe missing Donegal teen may be in Cork or Tipperary

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old AJ O'Sullivan was last seen in the Port Road area of Letterkenny, County Donegal, at approximately 12:30pm on Friday, June 10.

AJ is described as being approximately 5'2" inches in height with an average build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When he last seen, AJ was wearing a grey jumper, grey shorts and a black and grey coat.

Gardaí believe that AJ may currently be in the Cork or Tipperary area.

Anyone with information on AJ's whereabouts has asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.