Mother received 'repayment demand' for disability payment days after her son died

A mother who got a disability allowance 'repayment demand' just days after her son's death, has been told she will not have to pay it.

Tracy McGinnis had cared for her son Brendan Bjorn for 17 years before he passed away on May 17.

She took to social media after being asked to refund €208 paid in the week he died.

After receiving the letter, she said she felt shocked, angry and hurt.

"I'm on my knees in every way possible. I spent 17-and-a-half years working, 24/7 around the clock - literally. Nursing-level care so that my son could have the best life possible considering he was so profoundly disabled," Ms McGinnis said.

When Brendan was one month old, he was diagnosed with congenital cytomegalovirus, which caused severe brain damage.

Brendan had many health issues including intractable epilepsy, severe cerebral palsy, unilateral deafness, intellectual disability, intestinal functioning issues, osteoporosis, scoliosis, lung disease, hip dysplasia, and pressure sore issues.

Tracy with her two sons, Declan and Brendan

This morning, Minister Heather Humphreys responded, saying the demand was "tone deaf".

She confirmed that the debt will be struck out and extended her deepest condolences to Ms McGinnis on the death of her son.

"As far as I'm concerned, this is about common sense and compassion," she said.

"This shouldn't have happened and how anybody thought it was appropriate to send a letter to a grieving mother is beyond me."

Ms Humphreys said she had spoken to her officials about the letter and has been assured they will look at how they will handle cases such as this in the future.

"We have to do better and we have to ensure it doesn't happen again."