ATM robbers jailed for 20 months after cross-border hunt 

The robbery involved a stolen digger that was used to smash into two banks on Main St, Dundalk. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 21:10
Eimer McAuley

Two men have been sentenced to 20 months in prison and 20 months on licence after two ATM thefts in Dundalk in 2020 which led to a cross-border pursuit. 

The robbery involved a stolen digger that was used to smash into two banks on Main St, Dundalk. Two ATMs were then taken away in a trailer in the early hours of April 4 2020. 

After a cross-border pursuit involving PSNI and gardaí, as well as a Garda helicopter, the two men responsible were later arrested in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh. 

Both men pleaded guilty to handling stolen property in the Republic of Ireland and dishonestly receiving stolen goods. 

Fearghal Nolan, aged 26, of Bonds Rd, and Michael Muckian, aged 31, of Carrive Rd, both in Silverbridge, Co Armagh, were both jailed at Newry Magistrates Court.

Garda chief superintendent Alan McGovern said: "This outcome highlights the benefits of the collaborative approach taken by both An Garda Síochána and the PSNI to prevent criminals using the border for criminal enterprise.

These crimes have a devastating impact on local communities. Not just for citizens who depend on access to ATM machines but also for the business community. 

PSNI Detective Inspector Shaw said: "ATM thefts cause financial harm, and untold fear and disruption; fear in the local community and disruption to local people who rely upon the service.

"The fact that the two men have appeared before court today is a result of the collaborative, joined-up efforts between our two police services."

GardaiCrimePlace: DundalkPlace: CrossmaglenPerson: Alan McGovernOrganisation: PSNIOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
