More people ditch their cars to take up 'active travel' but carpooling still lags behind

Walking and cycling journeys crept upward last year in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, while driving is slowly falling, according to fresh data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

With a renewed focus on so-called "active travel" by the Government and various health and environmental bodies in recent years, the 2021 figures represent an improvement in recent years on a society dominated by car journeys - but the data show there is a long way to go.

"Active travel, such as walking and cycling, increased in 2021, with walking up from 14% of all journeys in 2019 to 17% in 2021 while cycling journeys rose from 1.5% in 2019 to just over 2% in 2021.

"Journeys by car decreased in 2021 falling to 71% of all journeys, either as a driver or passenger, compared with 74% in 2019," the CSO said.

The data show that Tuesdays were the days when people took most trips, preferring downtime on the weekends.

Statistician Maureen Delamere said: ”When the 2021 survey was carried out, there were still varying levels of Covid-19 in the community, with related restrictions in place. Society and the economy had started to return to a new normal.

"The average number of trips taken by persons over 18 years was 2.9. Tuesday was the busiest day of the week for taking a journey, and the weekend was the least busy. More than one-quarter of all journeys taken in 2021 were on a Tuesday."

Journeys taken on Saturdays accounted for 6% of all journeys taken, while trips made on Sundays accounted for 7%, she said. Planned journeys are dominated by shopping and work commutes, the data show.

"A quarter of journeys taken were for shopping...Work-related journeys account for almost one-quarter of journeys also in 2021," Ms Delamere said.

Despite chronic traffic congestion on Irish roads, the idea of sharing transport did not land with most people, the figures suggest, although there was a healthy percentage of people walking to the shops or to work.

"For work-related journeys, getting a lift or carpooling was an option for only 2.8% of such journeys. Walking was a more preferred option for 11.4% of such journeys," Ms Delamere said. Public transport accounted for just 4% of journeys in 2021, down from 5% in 2019.

Covid-19 restrictions on visiting family and friends throughout a significant portion of last year also altered the amount of journey taken, the data show. Only 6.4% of journeys were visits to friends or family, down four percentage points on the same period in 2019, the CSO said.