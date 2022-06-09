Teenager dies following crash involving car and lorry in Cavan

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. File Picture

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 23:18
Steven Heaney

A teenage boy has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in Cavan this evening. 

Gardaí remain at the scene of the two-vehicle fatal road traffic collision, which happened on the N3, Kilnalack, Co Cavan at approximately 6pm.

A male juvenile, aged 17, was seriously injured during the incident. He was rushed to Cavan General Hospital where he later passed away.

A woman in her 50s and man in his 40s were also injured in the crash. They were also taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions have been put in place.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward. 

Road users with dashcam footage, and who were travelling on the N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet, between 5:45pm and 6:30pm this evening, have been asked to make it available.

Anyone with any information should contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

