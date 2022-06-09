Woman in Galway city dies after falling off a building

File photo: Ray Ryan

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 12:51
Caitlín Griffin

The body of a woman was discovered shortly be fore 9am on Thursday morning on the High Street in Galway city.

It is understood the woman who was in her 80s fell from the upper floor of a building.

The scene is currently preserved and the body of the woman remains at the scene. The Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them. 

Any person who was in the High Street area this morning between 8.45am and 9.05am and who may have camera footage of the incident is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

