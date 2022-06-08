Dublin Airport suspends bookings for 'platinum services' package for VIP passengers

The owner and operator of Dublin Airport says it is suspending bookings for its "platinum services" package in a bid to "optimise resources" in the wake of lengthy delays at the airport in recent weeks.

Platinum services at the airport offered VIPs "personalised treatment" at a private terminal, with private check-in, private security screenings, private suites with a luxury shower room, complementary snacks and refreshments, and a chauffeur-driven car to their flights.

Rates for these services started at €295.

The Daa says existing platinum services bookings at the airport will be honoured, but that it had ceased taking new bookings as of Tuesday night.

Earlier this week, the Oireachtas Transport Committee was told that Daa CEO Dalton Philips had himself used the platinum services to travel to the Middle East last weekend, though Mr Philips denied he did so to avoid delays at the airport.

In a statement, a Daa spokesperson said ithe decision to suspend platinum services had been taken to "optimise resources across our airport operation."

Daa CEO Dalton Philips. File Picture: : Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

"Platinum Services is currently operating but is not taking new bookings," the spokesperson said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Around 1,000 passengers missed flights from Dublin Airport at the end of May as a result of major delays at both if its terminals.

The Daa says it has now implemented a number of measures to improve passenger experience at the airport, and minimise any further delays.

While last weekend saw over 200,000 passengers use the airport, the wait were not a significant as those seen one week previously.