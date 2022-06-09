Half of gambling addicts also have a problem with substance abuse

Half of the 3,000 people in the Irish study had started gambling before the age of 17, but the median age for entering treatment was 34. Stock picture: Graeme Robertson/Getty

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 02:00
Rebecca Laffan

Almost half of people seeking treatment for gambling addiction have an associated problem with substance abuse, according to a new Health Research Board study.

It has evaluated the profiles of 3,000 people who received treatment for gambling problems in recent years.

It found that 90% of those who sought treatment are men, more than a third are employed, while half had completed second-level or third-level education.

The figures, published in the Irish Journal of Psychological Medicine, have prompted a call for a national database on gambling treatment to be established to improve understanding and treatment of the issue.

The report also shows: 

  • Just over half (53%) reported gambling as their sole problem, while 47% of cases were associated with problem substance use; 
  • The most common problem drugs reported alongside gambling were alcohol (86%), followed by cannabis (32%), cocaine (28%) and benzodiazepines (11%); 
  • Half of the people studied had started to gamble before the age of 17; 
  • The median age entering treatment was 34 years;
  • The majority of them (86%) lived in stable accommodation;  
  • One in five lived with dependent children. 

People who required treatment for gambling only were more likely to be in employment, have completed secondary or third level education, and living with dependent children.

However, those with additional drug or alcohol issues were more likely to have left school early or be unemployed, and one in ten of them are likely to be homeless.

Health Research Board CEO Mairéad O’Driscoll points out there is no complete national database on gambling treatment in Ireland. File picture 

When it came to treatment, self-referral was the most common referral pathway at 46%, while 20% of referrals were from family or friends.

The majority (56%) had inpatient treatment, and 39% had outpatient treatment.

The study’s analysis was based on voluntary submission of data through the HRB’s national drug treatment reporting system (NDTRS) which captures data on problem drug and alcohol treatment. 

Mairéad O’Driscoll, chief executive of the Health Research Board, said: “Currently there is no complete national database on gambling treatment in Ireland. 

A systematic approach to collecting and analysing data about people who do seek treatment for problem gambling over time would improve understanding about why people present for treatment, improve referral pathways, and inform policy and planning.  

Suzi Lyons, HRB senior researcher and co-author of the report, said the correlation between problem gambling and harmful substance use “is a genuine concern” as it can complicate treatment results. 

• If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

