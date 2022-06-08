Two arrested over security alert which led to Simon Coveney evacuation

Two arrested over security alert which led to Simon Coveney evacuation

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was interrupted during his speech to be evacuated (Hume Foundation/PA)

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 14:35
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police investigating a security alert which led to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from a peace event in Belfast have arrested two men.

Two firearms have also been seized following operations in the Shankill area of Belfast and in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Mr Coveney had to leave the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast on March 25.

The Houben Centre in the Crumlin Road was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross Church was disrupted.

Two suspected firearms have been recovered and a vehicle has been taken away for examination

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives investigating a hijacking and security alert in north Belfast on Friday March 25 have arrested two men.

“A 46-year-old male was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Shankill area.

“Two suspected firearms have been recovered and a vehicle has been taken away for examination.

“As part of the operation, a 51-year-old male was arrested in the Ballymena area under the Terrorism Act. A van has been seized and taken away for examination.

“Both men are currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave police station in Belfast.”

