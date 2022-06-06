TD: Under-resourcing of garda drug units allowed 'up and coming' dealers get established

The country’s local drug units still have a lot fewer gardaí in them now than 12 years ago despite a significant investment in recent years, garda figures show.

The hemorrhaging of divisional drugs units caused by austerity was so severe that it may be towards the end of next year, or beyond, before numbers go back to pre-austerity levels.

Local politicians say that the partial dismemberment of the local units meant communities felt “abandoned” and that the “up and coming guys” were not targeted and allowed to establish themselves.

The strength of divisional drug units was slashed by over 40% between 2010 and 2018 because of austerity and the ban on garda recruitment.

Figures show there were 378 gardaí in divisional drugs units in 2010 and 361 in 2011, before the cutbacks kicked in and numbers sharply fell to a low of 223 by 2018.

Since recruitment restarted later in 2018 — and following a publicised investment in July 2021 in local drug units by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris under Operation Tara — the number has now grown to 329 as of February 2022.

But that is still almost 50 gardaí less than in 2010.

Commenting, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central, Thomas Gould, said: “If you are talking to communities ravaged by drugs, this is something people on the ground would have known — that because of the austerity cutbacks with the gardaí, communities have seen gangs come up who felt they were untouchable and destroyed communities.

Here we are 11 years later, and we still have less than what we did have. The fact it's 32 below where we were 11 years ago, and 49 below 12 years ago, is shocking.

He said the rise in gangland feuds and street gangs coincided with the decimation of garda numbers.

“I’ve seen this in Cork, it's also in Limerick and especially in Dublin and it's not just divisional drug units, it's in community garda, in regular patrols,” Mr Gould said.

“Gardaí in drug units [during austerity] were so reduced and so under pressure they were prioritising the big guys, which is fair enough, but the problem then, because they didn’t have the resources, they couldn’t prevent these up-and-coming guys.”

He added: “They got away Scot free, they rose up through the ranks quickly, thought they were untouchable and ordinary families and good communities saw these fellas get their corner, get their foot in the door. They are ringing me, crying for action and for gardaí to do more.”

He said the Government talks of 600 gardaí coming out of Templemore College every year, but that when you took in the number of gardaí retiring on completing their service and the increasing numbers that he said were leaving early it wasn't making a huge difference.

Speaking during tonights policing debate I highlighted the need to tackle drug related intimidation. Whole communities held to ransom by drug gangs. Time for an open debate on the failed war on drugs @DubCityCouncil pic.twitter.com/5z3pud6hWm — Cllr. Daithí Doolan (@DaithiDoolan) May 9, 2022

"More gardaí are leaving the profession early — they think the job is too hard, the pressure they are under, the workload on them and the opportunities out there for them," Mr Gould said.

He said the drug trade has only got "more violent and more aggressive", and that locals were ringing him “crying out for action” and for gardaí to do more.

I know you can’t stop the drug trade, but at least if you give gardaí more resources, the trade is more hidden, there are less deaths, less violence on communities, and the dealers hide what they are doing, instead of now, dealing openly.

The chairperson of the Dublin South Central Joint Policing Committee, Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan, said: "Garda numbers were drastically cut by consecutive governments during austerity.

"This is clearly seen in inputs to both community policing and divisional drug units. This has allowed many communities to feel abandoned."

The councillor for Ballyfermot-Drimnagh said: “Unfortunately Garda numbers were never reinstated to 2008 levels. This has had a hugely negative impact when providing a policing service in communities suffering from the drug crisis. The increase in drug units is welcome.

“But this must be matched with a large increase in community policing as well. A proper policing service can only be provided with the support of all residents including young people and the wider community."