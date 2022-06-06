Samaritans to boost volunteer numbers by 20% and focus on high risk groups

The Samaritans intend to increase their volunteer numbers by a fifth in the coming years and to boost access for callers in high risk or harder to reach groups so as to reduce the risk of suicide.

The plans are outlined in the charity's new five-year strategy to be launched this week, which also contains initiatives to target suicide and self-harm in the criminal justice system.

Key will be the increase to volunteer numbers. The Samaritans previously said its capacity had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, sometimes through people having to isolate and the impact on training new people.

According to the new strategy: "We want to become more reflective of the communities we serve, diversifying access and sustaining our listening service for all those who need us, resulting in a 20% increase in our overall volunteer numbers."

Alongside this, the charity intends to upgrade the technology it uses for its helpline, as well as improving access for vulnerable groups, including an online chat system that has been piloted with the UK, with plans to start using a similar system here.

The strategy also envisages Samaritans working with current partners such as Alone and Alcoholics Anonymous to promote its service to those at risk of suicide.

Another objective is to reduce the impact of self-harm and suicide with particular focus on priority groups identified within our national strategies to reduce suicide, such as middle-aged men, members of the Traveller Community and other minority groups, and those who have engaged in repeated acts of self-harm. It will also look to increase the use of the Listener programme in prisons.

Samaritans already has approximately 2,000 volunteers working in its 21 branches in Ireland, north and south.

Samaritans Ireland Executive Director, Niall Mulligan, says the organisation is trying to do as much as possible to reduce stress, anxiety and isolation in the community.

Strategy

Writing in today's Irish Examiner, Niall Mulligan, Executive Director, Samaritans Ireland, said: "With our new strategy, we want to do as much as we possibly can to reduce the levels of distress, anxiety, isolation, and hopelessness that lead people to contact us in the first place.

"From our direct work with people, and research we have undertaken over the years, we know that structural inequities, poverty, addiction, homelessness, poor physical health, isolation, discrimination, and the denial of people's basic human rights are all factors fuelling poor mental health across the island of Ireland.

"We know people living in some of the most economically deprived communities of Ireland are much more likely to take their own life than those in the wealthiest communities. We know we have a responsibility to those people and communities. It is incumbent upon all of us within Samaritans Ireland to provide support where we can, and speak out on these issues when we can."

The Strategic Delivery Plan for Ireland 2022-2027 - Tackling Suicide Together, will be launched on Tuesday by Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler.