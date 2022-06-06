6,800 Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools

Almost 6,800 Ukrainian pupils are enrolled in schools across Ireland, an increase of 955 over a three-week period.

Out of the total figure, 4,766 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 2,031 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

Dublin has accommodated by far the most refugees in primary and secondary schools, with 819 and 373 respectively. This is followed closely by Cork and Kerry which have together accumulated nearly 1,300 pupils.

Specialist teams have been established to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and families into Irish society. Regional education and language teams “build on existing regional education support structures” and focus on helping families secure school places, a Department of Education spokesperson said.

The teams are also assisting schools to “meet the needs to these children as they emerge” and ensure that schools can avail of national support structures for those arriving from Ukraine, the spokesperson added.

Children between four and 18 are eligible to attend schools in Ireland and are free to approach primary and secondary schools to enquire about availabilities. Education and Training Boards across the country offer free English language courses for adults too.

Former Kerry footballer and Coláiste na Sceilige, Caherciveen School principal Maurice Fitzgerald in conversation with Ukrainian mum, Iryna Shyshlevska and her daughter Dasha who is asleep from all the speeches following a visit to the school by Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Her Excellency Larysa Gerasko on Monday.

Fleeing war

Last week, the Central Statistics Office revealed more than 33,000 Ukrainians fleeing war have arrived in Ireland since the conflict began, with the highest percentage of arrivals being children accompanied by one parent. Children and teenagers accounted for 38% of those who have arrived.

Ukrainian children continue to flee conflict in their war-torn country and enter classrooms around Ireland as one of 4.7 million refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe.

There have been nearly 7m border crossings from Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on February 24 this year, according to the UN. However, more than 2.1m Ukrainians have returned home as the conflict moves away from Kyiv and remains largely in the east of the country.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.