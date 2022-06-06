Crunch talks to resolve delays in opening new central mental hospital

Talks are being held next week to resolve industrial relations issues delaying the opening of the long-awaited new national forensic psychiatric hospital in Portrane, north Dublin.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) says there were “outstanding matters” that still have to be addressed— but said there had been “positive engagement” with the HSE.

The move of the Central Mental Hospital from its existing Victoria-era building in Dundrum, south Dublin, has been dogged by a range of delays for more than two years.

In an inspection report published last Thursday, the Mental Health Commission said everyone was still waiting for Portrane to open, as its report documented three “high risk” breaches at the Dundrum centre.

At the report launch, the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, said: “We are all waiting for the National Forensic Mental Health Service [CMH] to transfer from Dundrum to its new facility in Portrane, which we understand will take place in the near future.” She said many of the aspects criticised in the CMH report were “down to the unsuitable premises” in which the centre operated.

“The sooner the Portrane centre is registered and starts to admit patients, the better for all concerned,”

she said.

The inspection report said that while the CMH had a bed capacity of 106, it had an operational capacity of 93 at the time of inspection, due, in part, to Covid-19 measures.

The Mental Health Commission said on Thursday that it had required "the closure of the Central Mental Hospital as an approved centre by 30 March 2022”.

Outstanding Matters

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the PNA said: “Some matters are outstanding that have to be addressed regarding the opening of the new facility in Portrane. We hope we can find a resolution.” The statement said that there had been “positive engagement” with the HSE and that talks would be held under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission next week.

Asked when the actual relocation will happen, the HSE said: “It is anticipated the hospital will move to the new facility in Q3 of 2022.” It said that the main body of the hospital, with 110 beds, will be the first section to open and that the Forensic Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service Unit (FCAMHS) and Intensive Care Rehabilitation Unit (ICRU) with 30 beds in each, “will open at a later date.” The main section includes: the Pre-Discharge Unit; Female Unit; Mental Health Intellectual Disability Unit (MHID‐F); High Secure Unit and Medium Secure Unit.

The HSE said there are currently 450 staff in place to operate the service.

In a statement, the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland said: “Any delay in a move to a modern fit-for-purpose facility for the forensic mental health services is highly regrettable. It represents a potential roadblock to recovery for patients who are severely unwell and require a high level of care.” Róisín Clarke, interim CEO of Mental Health Reform, said:

“We are very disappointed at the further delays in the transitioning of the CMH to the new location in Portrane. The level of risk identified in the findings of the Mental Health Commission report are very concerning to read.” She added: “This project is a key move to the modernisation of care within the mental health sector and the delays must be addressed and overcome.”