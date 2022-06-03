Operation Slowdown: Driver 62km/h over the speed limit as 1,000 fined in 24 hours

An Garda Síochána's GoSafe team set up 1,322 checkpoints around the country. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 14:44
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí issued over 1,000 Fixed Charge Notices for speeding during an intensive 24-hour operation.

Operation Slowdown, which began at 7am on Thursday morning, saw An Garda Síochána's GoSafe team set up 1,322 checkpoints around the country.

Those motorists who were found to be speeding will receive an €80 fine and three penalty points on their licence.

One driver in Galway was found to be driving 62km/h over the speed limit while another driver in Lucan, Dublin was caught driving at a similar speed - both were driving in 80km/h zones.

Other notable instances of speeding during the 24-hour period include:

  • 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N11 Morehampton Road Dublin 4 
  • 86km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin 18 
  • 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal 
  • 84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cork Street Dublin 8
  • 81km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Bridge Street Kilcormac Offaly 
  • 80km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Pontoon Road Castlebar Mayo 
  • 119km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Ballydowd Lucan Dublin 
  • 109km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R178 Redbog Carrickmacross Louth

Speaking following the conclusion of the operation, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said that the 1,000+ drivers who were caught speeding had put themselves and all other road users at risk.

"Yesterday, one more person died on our roads, 71 people have now died on our roads to date," she said.

"I continue to appeal to all road users to Slow Down and stay safe this bank holiday weekend."

Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority (RSA), Liz O'Donnell joined the call for drivers to slow down, this weekend and every day.

"There are some drivers who continually ignore our speed limits and put themselves and others at risk. This is particularly dangerous on higher speed rural roads which are often narrow, and where bends and corners can restrict a driver’s vision," said Ms O'Donnell.

"Just over three quarters (77%) of driver fatalities who were speeding occurred on rural roadsϮ.

"There are no margins for error on these roads which is why drivers need to slow down when using them."

Drivers are reminded that the RSA and participating Applegreen service stations are providing free cups of coffee to drivers from 2pm to 8pm on Friday and Monday to help combat driver fatigue.

