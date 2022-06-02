Supervised drug-use centres key to reducing harm says EU expert

Supervised centres where marginalised people can legally take drugs should be seen as “key instruments” in reducing the harm caused by substances, the head of the EU drug agency has said.

Alexis Goosdeel, director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), said this is based on seeing the work of drug consumption rooms (DCRs) across the EU, with some 100 centres now in operation.

His comments, made at an EMCDDA webinar, come amid unconfirmed reports that An Bord Pleanála may make a decision soon on a court-ordered re-examination of proposals to set up Ireland’s first supervised injection centre in Dublin.

Permission given by the planning authority to the pilot centre, to be operated by Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI), was rejected by the High Court last July.

Judicial review

The ruling came after St Audeon’s primary school, which is adjacent to MQI buildings, lodged a judicial review of the decision.

The court ruled that the planning body had failed to take into account the concerns of the school in its decision to grant permission.

Speaking at the webinar, Mr Goosdeel said experiences from DCRs, including from staff of three centres who spoke at the webinar, highlighted the need for “strong community work”.

He said that while there is an issue with stigma around drug users and a “not-in-my-back-yard” mentality, the problem with community opposition is often “more of a general problem of fragmented communities”.

No magic solution

He said there is “no magic solution” to this issue, but that it is one the EMCDDA would discuss at EU level.

Paulo Caldeira of Ares do Pinhal DCR in Lisbon said the location of centres has to be chosen “carefully” and that services “have to listen” to the local community.

He pointed out that although DCRs have been legal since 2001, it was not until 2019 that mobile DCRs were set up and not until 2021 that the first fixed centre opened, putting the delay down to lack of political will, stigma, and “not-in-my-back-yard” attitudes.