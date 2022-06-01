Good day sunshine: Here is your bank holiday weather forecast

Now that we are halfway through the working week, it is unsurprising that our minds have already turned to the long weekend.

People will be happy to hear that current indicators point to a dry and sunny weekend with temperatures climbing into the 20s.

The next couple of days are not as pleasant as showery conditions are expected throughout Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will kick off with scattered showers on Friday with some turning heavy with a chance of thundery downpours. These may lead to surface water flooding in some areas.

However, these showers will die away on Friday evening leading to a largely dry and clear night.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry with good spells of sunshine for most of the country although there is some chance of showers in the south and southwest.

Temperatures are expected to be around 16C to 20C but may reach the low 20s in parts of the southwest and west. It will be coolest along the eastern coasts due to light winds.

The nights will be warm with temperatures of around 7C to 10C.

The sun will continue to shine on bank holiday Monday with the mercury set to reach 21C in most areas.