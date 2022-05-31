People urged to get travel vaccines after typhoid cases in Mid-West

Health officials in the Mid-West have advised people planning a holiday abroad to avail of travel vaccines after a number of typhoid fever cases were reported in the region.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West said the cases were linked to overseas travel in recent weeks, and that some of the cases resulted in patients being hospitalised.

Typhoid is a contagious infection caused by a bacterium called Salmonella typhi. Vaccination against the disease is recommended for those travelling to parts of the world where the condition is common, including the Indian subcontinent, Africa, South and Southeast Asia and South America.

The department has advised would-be travellers to get their relevant vaccines when going abroad this summer, with hepatitis A and cholera also a risk. A person infected with typhoid fever can potentially infect others in their household and workplace.

Symptoms usually develop 10 to 20 days after a person becomes infected, and typically consist of a fever, headache, nausea and loss of appetite. There may be cough and constipation or diarrhoea, and some people develop a rash.

Symptoms may be mild, and with treatment, should improve quickly. However, if left untreated, there is a risk of life-threatening complications.

The department said that people can minimise their risk of infection by getting vaccinated, washing their hands with soap and hot water, and drinking only bottled water or boiled water.

They also advised that people eat food that has been thoroughly cooked, avoid raw fruit and vegetables that cannot be peeled and food and drink from street traders.

Public Health Mid-West Area Director, Dr Mai Mannix, said that for many people and families, it will be their first overseas holiday since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My advice is to avail of any necessary travel vaccines as part of your preparations for the summer break, to protect you and your loved ones from a serious illness while abroad. Even a mild infection of a disease like typhoid fever can be uncomfortable and spoil a holiday experience," she added.