Child sex abuse charity's waiting list for support services doubles

The number of child sex abuse victims seeking support from Children at Risk in Ireland (CARI) has more than doubled and its waiting list is now the longest it has ever been in its 33-year history.

There are currently 254 children waiting to access CARI's services.

The charity estimates it will take five years to clear the waiting list unless the Government provides emergency funding.

"Our waiting list more than doubled in 2020 alone (from 92 to 198) and we now have 254 children waiting to access vital services," said CARI general manager, Colm O'Brien.

"While each case and family is different, it generally takes a family one year to go through our therapy process, and so it will take us five years to clear the list and that’s not taking into account the new referrals made weekly."

CARI is reliant on state funding from Tulsa as well as fundraising but says the surge in demand for its services is now beyond the remit of Tusla.

"Child sexual abuse is a horrific experience and one that devastates its victims. CARI is doing its absolute best to help them but we cannot do it on our own, we need emergency Government help now, otherwise more and more children will be left without the help they so desperately need," said Mr O'Brien.

We are running to stand still and we can’t continue like this, the issue is just too serious."

CARI says it has engineered the physical capacity to see approximately 52 families per year across its two centres which are based in Limerick and Dublin.

This would see the current waiting list cleared within two years, said Mr O'Brien.

However, this is dependent on securing adequate financial support in order to increase resources.

According to the Sexual Abuse and Violence in Ireland report, one in five people experience an incidence of abuse in childhood.

CARI says that up to 90% of those will develop mental health issues by the time they are 18.

"The trauma experienced by survivors of child sexual abuse may lead to depression, self-harm, suicidal ideation, substance misuse and relationship difficulties," said Mr O'Brien.

"Without access to appropriate therapy and services at an early stage, there is a substantial financial and emotional cost to the individual and to the State at a later stage."

Children and families need a safe, trusting environment where they are not defined by their traumatic experiences but can grow, heal, and develop trusting relationships and that is what CARI provides."

