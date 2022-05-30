Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Mayo man

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in finding Brendan Gallen, 52, who is missing from his home in Co Mayo.
Mr Gallen who lives in Bofield outside of Ballina, was reported missing on Saturday, May 28. Brendan was last seen in the Bofield area on Monday, May 23.
Brendan is described as being 5' 10" with a stocky build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Brendan was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and Brendan's family are concerned for his welfare.
Gardaí are appealing to local farmers in the Bofield area to check any outhouses or large fields on their properties.
Anyone with any information on Brendan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.