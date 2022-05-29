Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Wexford crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle collision in Wexford to come forward.

Emergency services and gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision in the townland of Clonhaston outside Enniscorthy.

The crash occurred at approximately 7.30pm this evening when the vehicle collided with a roadside ditch on the R744 in Clonhaston and subsequently went on fire.

"The driver of the car, details currently unknown, was fatally injured during the collision," stated a garda spokesperson.

"The body of the deceased remains at the scene."

The R744 will remain closed overnight as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was travelling on the R744 outside Enniscorthy this evening and through Clonhaston between 7.15pm and 7.40pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Road users who may have camera (including dash cam) footage of this area are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.