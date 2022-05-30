Families of Irish peacekeepers killed in Lebanon call for cold case review

Former Irish soldiers want the UN to open cold case investigations into past murders of peacekeepers.

The call comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Lebanon to lay a wreath at a memorial for the 47 Irish soldiers who have died while serving in Lebanon since 1978.

Of the 15 who were killed during live action with either Israeli or Israeli-backed forces or opposing militia in Lebanon while serving with UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), just one person has been brought to justice.

They ended up in court after they were tracked down by an RTÉ journalist.

Mahmoud Bazzi was eventually sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of two Irish peacekeeping troops in 2020, when he was aged 76.

The former ice-cream seller was found guilty by a Lebanese military tribunal of the murders Private Thomas Barrett, from Cork, and Private Derek Smallhorne, from Dublin, on April 18, 1980.

"While we can see limitations, the murder of peacekeepers, which are war crimes, should be looked into again," former Defence Forces colonel, George Kerton, told the Irish Examiner.

If gardaí can hold cold case reviews into murders that go back decades, I don't see why the UN should not be doing the same.

"Some 15 Irish soldiers were murdered by various sides in Lebanon, and don’t forget, 16 died in the Congo.

"But while a number of people have been brought to justice in relation to the murder of Irish soldiers in other parts of the world, just one man has been brought to justice over the killing of a soldier serving with UNIFIL."

Conal Murphy holds a picture of his brother, Aonghus who was killed in the Lebanon while serving with UNIFIL in 1986. Picture: Ray Ryan

Just last week, the son of one of Ireland's former major generals, the late Kevin Murphy, said his father remained very upset right up until he died that his son's killer was never brought to justice.

Before major general Kevin Murphy, from Co Kildare, retired, he had served as both quartermaster general and adjutant general of the Defence Forces.

Two of his three sons joined the Defence Forces — Conal, who rose to the rank of commandant, and Aonghus, who rose to the rank of lieutenant.

Aonghus was murdered on August 21, 1986, while serving with 59 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL.

He had been deliberately blown up on the road between the villages of Haddathah and At-Tiri by an improvised explosive device (IED).

“It was a very big issue with my dad,” Conal, a former commandant who served in Lebanon, told the Irish Examiner last week of the failure to bring to justice those responsible for his 25-year-old brother’s death.

“It kind of consumed him to a certain extent . . . the fact that nobody was brought to justice. We felt that it was best left alone because, as he got older, he would get so upset.”

Colonel Kerton, who is spokesperson for the Irish United Nations Veterans Association, said: "It really rankles the families of those who died that nobody was held to account.

“It also gets to the veterans as well.”

Burden of proof

He added, however, that it would be very difficult for anybody to prove most of what happened in the past.

A spokesperson for UNIFIL said: “The UN doesn’t have the authority to conduct judicial investigations.

“The primary responsibility for the security and protection of United Nations personnel rests with the host government.”

Micheál Martin lays a wreath at a memorial service for 47 Irish Defence Forces soldiers who died serving in Lebanon. Picture: Neil Michael

A spokesperson for the Department of Defence said: “Due to the nature of conflict, it is not always possible to ascertain precisely which groups were involved, or responsible for Defence Forces fatalities and, in the circumstances, this information is not available.

“There are established policies and procedures in place which are followed by the Defence Forces in response to major incidents that occur overseas.

“Ordinarily, this involves the establishment of a Defence Forces Board of Inquiry. The findings and recommendations of such Boards of Inquiry are confidential, and the Defence Forces do not have the authority to comment on these Boards of Inquiry.”

They added: “All those who have lost their lives in the service of the United Nations and in the pursuit of peace are remembered with respect and honour by the Government and the Defence Forces.

“The Government recognises the sacrifices that each and every one of them, and their families, have made in answering the call of duty.

“The Government acknowledges the pain and suffering of family and loved ones.”