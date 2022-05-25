Kilkenny family comes forward to claim ‘life-changing’ €8.5m lotto jackpot

A family from Kilkenny has come forward to claim the €8.5m lotto jackpot won in the county earlier this month.

The winning ticket was bought the Centra store in Mooncoin, Kilkenny, on Saturday, May 7.

The lucky family, who have chosen not to reveal their identities, travelled to National Lottery HQ in Dublin to officially collect their prize haul this week.

“We’ve actually been quite relaxed about it all which makes it all the more strange,” said one of the family syndicate members.

“You always think that when you win the lotto, you will be jumping around and spraying champagne, but we’ve been quite sensible in the last few weeks and kept our feet firmly on the ground.”

The win marks the second time a lotto jackpot has been sold at Centra in Mooncoin. Another player purchased their €6.8m-winning ticket in the shop in December 2019.

Aileen O'Brien and Susan Quinn at Blanchfield’s Centra on the Main St in Mooncoin celebrate the shop’s great luck in selling a second jackpot-winning lotto ticket in just over two years.

The family syndicate member said they only realised they had won the latest jackpot when after checking the ticket three days after the draw.

As for how they will spend the life-changing amount, the family member said the only plan was to “sit tight for the next couple of months before we make any big spending plans”.

We are an incredibly level-headed family and I know that this win won’t affect us one bit.

“The only real plan for spending at the moment is a local charity who we plan to support as much as we can in the coming months and years,” the family member added.

“It won’t change who we are, but it will certainly make things like paying off mortgages and paying bills an awful lot easier.”