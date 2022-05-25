Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Kildare teenager

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 14:53
Rebecca Laffan

Update: 26/05/22: Mary Connors has been located safe and well.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a teenage girl who's been missing from the Enfield area of Kildare for several days.

Fifteen-year-old Mary Connors has been missing since Friday, May 20.

Mary is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a medium build, blonde hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, a dark grey top, blue jeans and grey runners.

"Gardaí and Mary's family are concerned for her welfare," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on Mary's whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

