Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body

Around 6,500 frontline military personnel are to get affiliation to the union umbrella body, ICTU, following a historic agreement between Minister for Defence Simon Coveney and the PDForra, the representative association for enlisted members of the Defence Forces.

PDForra, has welcomed consent given by Mr Coveney to allow it the right of temporary association to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) pending an amendment of the Defence Amendment Act 1990 which will then allow its members permanent affiliation.

Gerard Guinan, general secretary of the representative group for frontline military, said PDForra had campaigned extensively to be permitted to associate with ICTU and had undertaken a number of actions through European institutions and had also initiated court action in this jurisdiction.

PDForra first sought association with ICTU in 1994, when Peter Cassells attended their annual conference and advocated for a change in the Constitution of ICTU to allow the association. During the intervening years, successive PDForra national executives sought the grant of association but were denied the right.

“PDForra has always held that the grant of association was a human right and had to be vindicated in the interests of our members. The recent Commission on the Future of the Defence Forces acknowledged that pay negotiations within this jurisdiction were undertaken centrally and that our members did suffer a form of disadvantage as a consequence.

"PDforra has no doubt that the grant of association to ICTU will enhance the operational capability of the Defence Forces as we seek to retain and recruit citizens,” Mr Guinan said.

He said PDForra wanted to acknowledge the contribution made by EUROMIL, the association representing armed forces from across Europe, officials from ICTU who provided guidance along the way, including Ester Lynch who is currently with the European Trade Union Council (ETUC), and countless representatives from other organisations which assisted them.

PDForra president Mark Keane said his association looks forward to engaging with officials from ICTU in the coming weeks as national pay talks commence.

“Our association has no doubt that it will make a positive contribution to trade unionism in the years to come. There are many people across society who have contributed to us attaining these rights and I have to acknowledge the work of journalists who kept the issue in the public eye and helped to bring this day about,” Mr Keane said.