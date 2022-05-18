'The State has failed the Milne family': Taoiseach apologises for lack of educational places for autistic children

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has delivered an apology in the Dáil to the Milne family, who have struggled to get appropriate education support for their autistic sons Ryan and Kyle.

The family featured in an RTÉ Prime Time programme on Tuesday night which highlighted the struggle of Gillian and Darren Milne in gaining the needed support for the boys.

Under questioning from Labour Leader Ivana Bacik, Mr Martin said the State had failed to provide them with the education that is appropriate to their needs.

“I apologise to the Milne family on behalf of the Government, because it simply is not good enough. I do not stand over this. There is an absence of pro-activity in the system. The people to whom I spoke are all possessed with getting this right,” he said.

"The State has failed the Milne family."

During his contribution, Mr Martin said he had spoken with Minister of State Josepha Madigan as well as the assistant secretary at the Department of Education about the case.

He said all parties were possessed with the requirement that this does not happen again.

He said 25% of the Department of Education's budget is spent on special education — over €2bn — and he contended the problem was an issue of "matching resources to needs".

The Taoiseach said two things needed to be done: expanding capacity within existing special schools, and creating new schools.

We also need stronger legislation. No longer can it be an option for schools to say, ‘We are not taking in children with special needs’.

"Some years ago, the House brought in amendments to the section 37A of the Education Act. These are not strong enough in my view,” he said.

“They are too bureaucratic. The EPSEN [Education for Persons with Special Educational Needs] Act needs to be reviewed. The Education (Admission to Schools) Act 2018 needs to be reviewed, in my view, as does the Education Act 1998. There is a collective responsibility on all schools to take children with special needs."

The Labour leader praised the programme for highlighting the failure of the State to provide for families with children with autism, but added more clarity was required on what the Government intended to do because she had not observed any real change.

She said she was "sure" the Taoiseach's apology would be welcomed by those "so badly failed by the State" but she continued that "clearly" there was a demand on the Government to take more proactive steps.

Ms Bacik said it was not just a question of special schools, but also the needs with it — such as the provision of special needs assistance.

In reply, the Taoiseach said the Government "was proactive", adding there were now 19,000 SNAs in Irish schools.

He said the State should be seeking a place for the children with complex needs, rather than the onus falling on the parents.

The Taoiseach rejected a charge he had blamed schools for the problems experienced by the Milne family.

But Mr Martin added: "It's not a question of resources and resources will be provided."

The issue in many respects is expanding the existing special schools and creating new schools, he said.