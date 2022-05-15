Micheál Martin to be first Fianna Fáil leader to address Béal na Blá

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will become the first Fianna Fáil leader to address the annual Michael Collins commemoration at Béal na Blá when he speaks alongside his Fine Gael counterpart, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Traditionally seen as a Fine Gael-led event because of its historical ties to the Irish revolutionary, Mr Martin will be the highest-ranking member of Fianna Fáil to address the event on August 21, following the late Brian Lenihan Jr, who spoke when finance minister in 2011.

Mr Martin said 2022 is "an important and sensitive year for commemorations as we remember the centenary of the onset of the Civil War" and that the historic occasion of the two leaders appearing together is "fitting".

"Throughout our country, we have hundreds of places where the decisive moments and personalities of our revolution are marked," he said.

"One such place is Béal na Blá, which has a resonance that will last for centuries, capturing as it does the tragedy of a lost leader, the lost hopes and dreams of an individual who achieved so much in his short lifetime.

The name instantly brings to mind the tragedy and loss of the towering figure of Michael Collins, and it is fitting that we come together to commemorate the centenary of his death

Mr Varadkar said this year is an important milestone for Ireland in the context of modern democracy, which made the event more important.

"Many other European states have come and gone since then. Only a handful have had 100 years of democracy and the rule of law," he said.

Michael Collins addresses an election meeting circa 1921. Picture: Independent News And Media/Getty Images

Michael Collins is "first among equals among founders", he added.

The commemoration committee said it expects a record crowd this year because of the centenary significance.

Committee chair, Ballincollig councillor Garret Kelleher, said: "We are delighted and honoured that two speakers of the calibre of the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have accepted our invitation.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming them, members of the extended Collins family, and many visitors to Béal na Blá in August for what we hope will be a commemoration that befits the occasion and pays due honour to one of Ireland’s greatest leaders.”