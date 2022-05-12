'The nuns are gone': Donnelly defends maternity hospital ownership arrangement

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said clearly there will be no religious involvement of any kind in the new National Maternity Hospital at St Vincent’s.

Speaking at the commencement of a Dáil questions and answers session on the controversial proposed deal, Mr Donnelly stated emphatically that the Religious Sisters of Charity no longer have any active role in the running of the existing hospital and nor will they have any role in the new maternity hospital.

"The nuns are gone; they are gone, they ended their active involvement five years ago,” he said.

The new national maternity hospital will be fully and completely secular. There will be no religious influence, there can be no religious influence. In fact, I waited until that share transfer was completed before bringing any proposals to the cabinet for consideration.”

There is no mechanism for any religious involvement, now or in the future in St Vincent's, or the new National Maternity Hospital, he said.

“I would never propose a new maternity hospital that had or could have any religious influence,” he said.

It is widely agreed that all healthcare services under law must be provided at the new hospital.

This demand is absolutely correct and appropriate and it must be met. The new hospital is being set up to do exactly that, Mr Donnelly said.

The new hospital’s constitution guarantees its clinical and operational independence in the provision of any maternity gynaecology, obstetric or neonatal service that is lawful in the State, the minister told the Dáil.

“But we've gone much further than that. Not only is independence guaranteed to provide all services. The hospital will be required to provide all services,” he said.

This includes terminations, tubal ligations gender affirmation and everything else permitted under law.

State power to intervene

Added to that, if for some reason, the hospital was not providing all services, the State via the Minister for Health will have the power to directly intervene to direct the hospital to provide all services, he said.

The hospital's constitution explicitly states that the services must be provided without religious ethos, or ethnic or other distinction.

The midwives, nurses and doctors in Holles Street who are begging for us to listen to them. They would never agree to anything other than a fully secular hospital.

"These clinicians are the women and the men, providing all services in Holles Street today, they will be providing all services in the new hospital.

"The nuns are gone. And we are not handing over our national maternity hospital. We are not gifting it to anyone else either,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said the new proposed arrangement is a partnership between the State, St Vincent's, and the National Maternity Hospital. The NMH will provide the staff and it will run the new hospital. The State will fund and it will own the new hospital building, he said.

“St Vincent's will provide the land for 300 years. This gives the State leasehold ownership in the same way as people owned the apartments that they buy,” he said.

Each party, the State, St Vincent's and the NMH will appoint three of the nine directors to the board of the new National Maternity Hospital. The National Maternity Hospital, in turn, will appoint directors to the board of St Vincent's, he said.

The new National Maternity Hospital will be fully clinically, operationally, and financially independent, it will have its own constitution, and its own operating license with the HSE, the Dáil heard.

While he said some are still demanding that State ownership of the land should be in the form of a freehold ownership rather than a 300-year leasehold ownership, Mr Donnelly said St Vincent’s has been clear from day one that freehold would not be considered, and regardless of what any of us might think, that has been their position.

“Why? The reason they gave us for this is the ongoing management of the healthcare campus. They point out that there needs to be one owner to ensure it's managed for the multiple services on site,” he said.

Compulsory purchase

Mr Donnelly said a move to compulsorily purchase the site could jeopardise the partnership with St Vincent’s and there is no guarantee the courts would permit such a CPO order.

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she was 95% in favour of the project, having had considerable concerns about the nature of the deal.

She called on Mr Donnelly to get agreement to an addendum to the Constitutional document to specify a list of those services that shall be provided in that hospital.

Responding to Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane, who asked as to why there was a need for a Constitution, Mr Donnelly said the partnership being proposed was complex.

“I think we all accept that it's a clinical partnership between two voluntary hospitals but obviously the State generally via the HSE has a role in that. There were very complex negotiations that were a lot of rounds of talks,” Mr Donnelly said.

Mr Cullinane said if the hospital was being built on public land, this level of complexity would not be there. Mr Donnelly accepted that.

On taking office, Mr Donnelly made it clear to St Vincent’s he wanted to see the land taken into public ownership but such requests were turned down.

Mr Cullinane accused Mr Donnelly of “seeking to have it both ways” in that in recent days the ownership issue is now not an issue given the lease.

Mr Donnelly said his position had not changed in that he would prefer the hospital be in public ownership and that relates to the deep suspicions held about the potential role of the Church in women’s healthcare.

He said his initial preference was to seek to make the arrangement as “clear and clean” as possible.