Donnelly says people 'rightly demanding' maternity hospital is free of religious influence 

Donnelly says people 'rightly demanding' maternity hospital is free of religious influence 

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says any   religious involvement in the St Vincent’s Hospital Group has already ended.

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 09:59
Elaine Loughlin

People are “rightly demanding” that the planned National Maternity Hospital has no religious involvement, Stephen Donnelly will tell the Oireachtas Health Committee today.

The Minister for Health has been called in to address a number of concerns raised in relation to the proposed maternity facility on the site of St Vincent’s Hospital.

However, he will argue that religious involvement in St Vincent’s Hospital Group (SVHG) has already ended with the transfer of shares, stressing that there will be no church involvement.

He will tell the committee: “Ireland does not have a good track record when it comes to religion and women’s reproductive rights.

People are rightly demanding that when it comes to our new National Maternity Hospital, there is, and there can be, no religious involvement. 

"People, very understandably, want absolute assurances that all legally permissible services are provided.” 

In his opening remarks, Mr Donnelly will also tell the committee that the two hospitals will be physically connected to ensure seamless access to care for patients, including critically ill patients.

“Both hospitals will provide shared services to be used across the healthcare campus. Many clinicians will work across both hospitals.”

:: More to follow

Read More

Mary Lou McDonald: National Maternity Hospital deal 'is about private interests trumping public good'

More in this section

Winter weather Feb 21st 2022 Cyberattack or major storm would have 'catastrophic' impact on electricity grid
2022 NI Assembly election NI Protocol here to stay, O’Neill says as she calls for formation of Executive
Investigation after woman, 50s, found dead at Ballymun house Investigation after woman, 50s, found dead at Ballymun house
birthsMaternity#Childrens HealthhospitalPlace: National Maternity HospitalPerson: Stephen Donnelly
<p>The Oireachtas Housing Committee questioned officials about housing for older people (Joe Giddens/PA)</p>

Charities flag concerns over planned changes to Fair Deal scheme

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices