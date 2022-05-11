Donnelly says people 'rightly demanding' maternity hospital is free of religious influence 

People are “rightly demanding” that the planned National Maternity Hospital has no religious involvement, Stephen Donnelly will tell the Oireachtas Health Committee today.
The Minister for Health has been called in to address a number of concerns raised in relation to the proposed maternity facility on the site of St Vincent’s Hospital.
However, he will argue that religious involvement in St Vincent’s Hospital Group (SVHG) has already ended with the transfer of shares, stressing that there will be no church involvement.
He will tell the committee: “Ireland does not have a good track record when it comes to religion and women’s reproductive rights.
"People, very understandably, want absolute assurances that all legally permissible services are provided.”
In his opening remarks, Mr Donnelly will also tell the committee that the two hospitals will be physically connected to ensure seamless access to care for patients, including critically ill patients.
“Both hospitals will provide shared services to be used across the healthcare campus. Many clinicians will work across both hospitals.”
