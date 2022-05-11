Outreach drug project in Dublin looks to expand to Limerick

A street-based drug project is planning to expand a “case management” system currently operating in Dublin City to Limerick City.

The Ana Liffey Drug Project, which is based in both cities, operates the project with gardaí in Dublin City centre, who refer drug users engaged in antisocial behaviour to it.

The ALDP provides daily practical and specialist support to those referred.

The Dublin City Council Joint Policing Committee (JPC) heard a report which showed that the Assertive Case Management Team dealt with 127 individuals in 2021.

Of these people, 64 agreed to key working or case management, while 63 people availed of harm reduction, signposting to other services, and brief supports.

Some 29 were direct referrals from gardaí and 35 individuals were identified through assertive outreach.

Services provided include addiction support, housing assistance, support in attending medical appointments, drug supports, and family supports.

Legal assistance included court support and linking in with the Probation Service, solicitors, and gardaí.

ALDP chief executive Tony Duffin, who gave a presentation to the JPC, said the team focused on “pragmatic working relationships” with State agencies and other bodies.

“Significantly, gardaí make referrals to Ana Liffey case managers," he said.

"These referrals are for vulnerable people who are coming to the attention of the Gardaí due to their antisocial behaviour on the streets of the capital.

From the outset, there has been a recognition that some people coming to the attention of An Garda Síochána need a high level of help and support and that their antisocial behaviour is being caused, or compounded, by the person's drug use, mental health issues, housing status, and other related issues.”

He told the Irish Examiner that they were looking to expand.

“Ana Liffey Drug Project are working to expand the assertive case management model in Dublin and in Limerick City, where we already work closely with our statutory partners and other agencies," he said.

"We would be keen to deliver this important intervention in other areas where there is an identified need.”

In her last policing report before she retires this Friday, Assistant Commissioner for Dublin, Ann Marie Cagney, said the value of drugs seized in Dublin doubled between January-March 2019 and January-March 2022 (from €4.6m to €9.2m), and the amount of cash seized has more than trebled (€0.76m to €2.6m).