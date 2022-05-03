Appeal for dog owners to keep their pets on leads after fatal attack on swan

The injured swan after being attacked by the dog over the bank holiday weekend.

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 12:18
Sarah Slater

Warning: Some readers may find the following upsetting

An animal charity is appealing to dog lovers to keep their dogs on leads following a fatal attack on a swan and her eight eggs.

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) dealt with a swan and her eggs after a dog who was not on her lead attacked her along the Royal Canal in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend.

Despite fighting back against the dog, the swan was severely injured resulting in her being urgently taken to the charity’s animal shelter by one of their volunteers in a bid to save her life. However, unfortunately, vets had to put her to sleep.

A DSPCA spokesperson said: “She (the swan) was brought back to the shelter with Shane (volunteer). The dog had pulled off one of her wings and she was in excruciating pain. Her injuries were so severe that our vets had to put her to sleep.

“(This was an) unnecessary loss of nine beautiful lives. The poor swan found herself and her eight eggs in a life-threatening situation when a dog off its lead attacked her along the Royal Canal. She fought back as best she could to protect her eggs but sadly this story did not have a happy ending.” 

The spokesperson urged dog owners to keep their pets on their lead.

“This horrendous incident could have and should have been avoided. We are asking all dog owners to please keep their dogs on leads when out walking especially when there is so much wildlife who are relying on us for their safety,” the spokesperson added.

WildlifeAnimal crueltyPlace: Royal CanalPlace: DublinOrganisation: Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
