Public urged not to share footage of road fatality in Sligo

A woman has been killed after being hit by a car in Sligo town this afternoon.

The pedestrian, aged in her early 70s, was hit by a car at the junction of Castle St and Market St. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male pedestrian was also injured in the incident and was taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Castle St and Market St are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

An Garda Síochána are aware of mobile phone footage being shared on social media.

They are appealing for the public not to further share this imagery if they come across it out of respect for the family of the deceased.

Any people who have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Castle St or Market St areas between 4pm and 4.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.