Public urged not to share footage of road fatality in Sligo

Public urged not to share footage of road fatality in Sligo

Both Castle St and Market St are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators. File picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 22:27
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been killed after being hit by a car in Sligo town this afternoon.

The pedestrian, aged in her early 70s, was hit by a car at the junction of Castle St and Market St. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male pedestrian was also injured in the incident and was taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Castle St and Market St are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

An Garda Síochána are aware of mobile phone footage being shared on social media.

They are appealing for the public not to further share this imagery if they come across it out of respect for the family of the deceased.

Any people who have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Castle St or Market St areas between 4pm and 4.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Mica homeowners Vacant properties ‘could house 5,000 Ukrainian refugees in coming weeks’
Mother and baby homes report Stephen Donnelly orders HSE to hold 'on the ground' meetings with Disabilities Minister
Noah Donohoe death Noah Donohoe inquest should be heard by jury, family lawyer says
GardaiPlace: Sligo
<p>Justice Minister Helen McEntee said it should be made clear to victims they had a right to access information about an offender’s release from prison. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA</p>

Minister to explore offering sex crime victims photo of offender on jail release

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices