Covid-19: 2,837 cases confirmed as hospital and ICU figures drop

Covid-19: 2,837 cases confirmed as hospital and ICU figures drop

1,601 people registered a positive antigen test result through the HSE portal. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 15:25
Michelle McGlynn

The Department of Health has reported 2,837 cases of Covid-19.

There were 1,236 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus and 1,601 people registered a positive antigen test result through the HSE portal.

As of 8am this morning, there are 477 Covid patients in hospitals around the country. This is down 58 from Monday's figures.

Since yesterday, there have been 71 cases of Covid confirmed in hospital while 47 patients have been discharged.

Of those currently in hospital, 33 are in ICU. This is down from 43 yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, one person has been admitted to ICU while five have been discharged.

Yesterday, the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland surpassed 7,000 people.

Read More

Home care crisis: Carers paid €11 per hour while companies make huge profits

More in this section

Corporate business team in video conference. Remote workers more 'satisfied' with life, survey finds
Fridays For Future COP26 Scotland March Climate change and cost of living dominate young people's future worries 
Cancer Society urges people to get info from reliable sources following Happy Pear video Cancer Society urges people to get info from reliable sources following Happy Pear video
#COVID-19
<p>Two in five people said they would consider changing jobs this year if the right opportunity came along.</p>

Half of Irish workers unhappy in their current job 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices