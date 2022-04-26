Covid-19: 2,837 cases confirmed as hospital and ICU figures drop

The Department of Health has reported 2,837 cases of Covid-19.

There were 1,236 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus and 1,601 people registered a positive antigen test result through the HSE portal.

As of 8am this morning, there are 477 Covid patients in hospitals around the country. This is down 58 from Monday's figures.

Since yesterday, there have been 71 cases of Covid confirmed in hospital while 47 patients have been discharged.

Of those currently in hospital, 33 are in ICU. This is down from 43 yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, one person has been admitted to ICU while five have been discharged.

Yesterday, the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland surpassed 7,000 people.