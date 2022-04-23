Hundreds gather at vigil for murdered Co Antrim woman

Hundreds gather at vigil for murdered Co Antrim woman

(PSNI)

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 22:20
Rebecca Black, PA

A vigil has taken place in memory of a pensioner killed in Co Antrim last week.

Alyson Nelson, 64, was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead last Saturday.

A man has appeared in court charged with a new offence of murder aggravated by reason of causing domestic abuse over her death.

On Saturday, an estimated 300 people took part in a vigil for Ms Nelson in Whitehead.

White ribbons were tied to railings on the sea front in her memory.

During the vigil, a statement was read from Ms Nelson’s family, in which they said she had been “robbed of her life under the cruellest of circumstances”.

Northern Ireland
