Protest outside Russian embassy over rape allegations in Ukraine

A group of people protested near the Russian embassy in Dublin this afternoon over the many reports of rape emerging from war-torn Ukraine.

It was the second Saturday that the group, growing in numbers, stood outside the embassy with bags over their heads, some with their hands tied and all with red liquid smeared on their legs.

Irish and Ukrainian, men and women gathered and stood in silence for half an hour in solidarity with those who have been raped and sexually assaulted amid the ongoing war.

One participant said those from Ukraine are very stressed and worried about the wellbeing of their family and friends back home.

Participants stood in silence for half an hour this afternoon with bags over their heads and signs.

"The stories are coming out and testimonies are being made but there are an awful lot of women that don't want to," Aoife from Kilkenny told the Irish Examiner.

"They have husbands or partners that are fighting and they don't want them to know that they have been raped or sexually assaulted.

"A lot of the older women as well, it is a very Catholic country, and there is a huge amount of stigma with it."

Now in its second week with plans in place to return next Saturday morning at 10am for 45 minutes, Aoife said they have received great public support from cars and passers-by.

The group are keen to stress that the protest is both peaceful and not political, it is simply about looking out for other people.

This is us trying to send a message, even if it's by pictures over the internet that gets picked up. We are sending the message that we here in Ireland see you and we support you."

Rape of civilians in war is not unique to Ukraine, it is unfortunately used as a weapon by invading forces in most wars. Women, men, children - no one is considered safe from the horrific violence.

Earlier this month, the withdrawal of Russian forces from the outskirts of Kyiv brought more allegations of war crimes, including rape of women.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said scores of civilians who had been killed were found on the streets.

Mr Arestovych said some people were shot in the head and had their hands bound, and some bodies showed signs of torture, rape and burning.

United Nations official Sima Bahous told the Security Council: "We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence."

Kateryna Cherepakha, president of rights group La Strada-Ukraine, told the council: "Violence and rape is used now as a weapon of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine."

Russia's deputy UN ambassador denied the allegations.

Another peaceful protest will be staged in the same location next Saturday and will last 45 minutes.

Today's protest in Dublin is not only an effort to highlight the acts of sexual violence allegedly being perpetrated by Russian forces but to emphasise the need to other countries to support the survivors.

Should those who have endured rape or assault reach another country, there needs to be support available to them.

This support needs to come in many forms, said Aoife. It is not just the physical healing - although that is hugely important - but it is also the mental and emotional trauma that people need help with.

People will need to be able to avail of STI screenings and HIV tests and various other medical services. There must also be help for those who discover that they are pregnant as a result of being raped.

Aoife said that a conversation needs to be had, not just in Ireland but in other countries too.

"How do we deal with it? How do we provide a safe place and who is trained to have these conversations?"

This, Aoife said, is the often overlooked damage of war.

"We can rebuild buildings and we can rebuild hospitals. But rebuilding people? As a human race we don't tend to be so good at it."