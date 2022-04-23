Six hospitalised following house fire with two in serious condition

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 12:14
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances in relation to a house fire in Dublin this morning which has left two men in serious condition in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Glanshane Lawns in Tallaght at around 4am.

Six of the seven people at the house were rushed to Tallaght University Hospital.

A 46-year-old man is in a critical condition and a 20-year-old man is in serious condition.

Dublin Fire Brigade brought the large fire under control which caused extensive damage to the property.

