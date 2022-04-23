Concern for missing Dublin man

Have you seen Craig Gifford? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 08:47
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a man who is missing from his home in Dublin.

Craig Gifford, 21, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon at around 2.30pm when he left his home in Finglas.

He is described as being 5'9", of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Craig was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a blue jumper with black runners.

Gardaí and Craig's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Craig’s whereabouts are asked to contact Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Missing people
