Ukrainian refugees now eligible for temporary Irish driving licences

Ukrainians fleeing the war can now exchange their Ukrainian driving licence for an Irish driving licence, allowing them to legally drive on Irish roads.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan made the announcement today, after it was revealed earlier this week that increased public transport services were to be rolled out to support Ukrainians placed in more rural locations.

“After providing housing and shelter, one of the most important things we can do for our Ukrainian guests is to give them with the ability to move around easily, where they are located first, and then throughout the country, where they may have family and friends," Minister Ryan said.

The Order signed in today allows Ukrainians to exchange their Ukrainian driving licences for an Irish licence on a temporary basis, with the new licence valid for 12 months, and will apply to cars only.

Minister Ryan said that the system "operates much like renting a car if we are in another country, for example, and comes with the same warnings that users must be acutely aware of the rules of the road in that country".

"I strongly urge anyone applying for an Irish licence to take time to familiarise themselves with the Irish road system," he added.

Relevant information is now available on the RSA website, while the RSA will have a presence at ferry ports to provide information to Ukrainian refugees arriving by car and we are making arrangements to provide information for all refugees already in the country.

The National Driver Licence Service, which is operated on behalf of the RSA, will now accept applications for licence exchange from Ukrainian refugees.

An application to exchange a licence can be made in any National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) centre. An appointment to attend an NDLS centre can be booked online or by phone at 0818919090.