Threshold stops 1,166 households from being evicted in just three months

Housing charity Threshold has said its advisers intervened to prevent 1,166 households from being forced into homelessness in the first quarter of 2022 alone.

It said in total 1,582 adults and 1,002 children were able to stay in their homes or were supported to secure alternative housing.

It has also revealed that two thirds of its clients were put at risk of homelessness in the first three months of this year, when their landlord gave them a notice of termination. Just over half of these landlords sought to end the tenancy as they intended to sell the home, while 15% said they required the home for their own use.

Only 53% of these notices were valid.

Threshold chief executive John-Mark McCafferty said private renters “have become more accepting of invalid rent increases” adding this was due to an “ever shrinking pool of rental properties”.

A landlord is permitted to end a tenancy on several grounds where there has been no wrongdoing by the tenant. The most common reason is because they wish to sell the home with no tenants in situ.

'Ever-shrinking pool of properties'

Threshold has reported this is becoming more commonplace, as thousands of landlords have left the sector in recent years — resulting in an “ever-shrinking pool of properties for rent, increasing the risk of homelessness for those being evicted”.

The charity has urged the Government to take action to keep landlords in the sector, in particular smaller landlords who provide most rental homes in Ireland.

Four in ten of the households assisted by Threshold in the first quarter of this year were families with children. It said these households were “at greater risk of homelessness”, as families may have greater difficulty in finding a new rental home they can afford, with enough rooms, or in the area in which their children attend school or creche.

The challenges faced by private renters are compounded by the increased cost of living. Threshold reported that in the first three months of this year, rent affordability was the primary reason for renters falling into rent arrears, followed by a reduction in earnings.

Of those struggling to afford rent, six out of 10 were in receipt of a social welfare payment.

Policy changes

Threshold recommended a number of policy changes to assist private renters to pay their rent and address rent arrears, including an increase in the housing assistance payment limits, the provision of a rent arrears fund, and a change to the legislation on rent arrears.

In this quarter, 39% of Threshold clients assisted were aged 35 and over. The next largest cohort were aged 25-34, whereas those aged 18-24 make up a small number of Threshold clients.

“This strongly suggests that renting is no longer the transitional tenure it once was, but that people are renting for longer — and some people are doing so for life,” said Mr McCafferty.

This raises concerns over people’s long-term security and ability to afford rent as they age. Steps have been taken to increase security of tenure through the creation of indefinite tenancies, however, more is required.

"In the short-term, steps can be taken to keep landlords in the sector and to incentivise long-term leases, while more secure and affordable housing options come on stream,” he added.

The charity's advisers have noted increased levels of stress and anxiety among private renters who call about a tenancy termination or to enquire about the possibility of being evicted. This has an impact on the tenant’s ability to address issues within the tenancy, for example making the decision to challenge a rent review.

Threshold provides free, independent and confidential advice and support to tenants in the private rented sector. Its freephone helpline number, 1800 454 454 operates Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm.