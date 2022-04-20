Irish Refugee Council launches Ukrainian language helpline and chat service

The Irish Refugee Council's Ukrainian Language Information Helpline is now up and running.

The line will provide a helpline and chat support service to support people who have fled to Ireland from Ukraine.

The Council says both Ukrainian and Russian speakers are staffing the helpline, which will be in operation Monday to Friday from 10am until 1pm.

The number for the helpline is: +353 (1) 913 1528

A spokesperson for the Council said the helpline would provide "confidential, independent information" to its callers.

In situations where more technical and complex information is required, the spokesperson said said the helpline would refer the callers to other colleagues.

The helpline cannot provide legal advice.

The chat functionality is provided on the Ukrainian language information page on The Irish Refugee Council's website.

Інформаційна лінія українською мовою. Гаряча лінія є конфіденційною, незалежною та надає інформацію. Зауважте, що ми можемо не мати відповідь на складнi запитання, але ми можемо передати таку інформацію колегам, які спробують вам допомогти. Також зверніть увагу, що ми не надаємо юридичні консультації по телефону. Номер телефону: +353 (1) 913 1528 Час роботи: З понеділка по п’ятницю з 10:00 до 13:00

