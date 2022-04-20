Irish Refugee Council launches Ukrainian language helpline and chat service

Irish Refugee Council launches Ukrainian language helpline and chat service

A spokesperson for the Council said the helpline would provide 'confidential, independent information' to its callers. File Picture: iStock

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 22:27
Steven Heaney

The Irish Refugee Council's Ukrainian Language Information Helpline is now up and running.

The line will provide a helpline and chat support service to support people who have fled to Ireland from Ukraine.

The Council says both Ukrainian and Russian speakers are staffing the helpline, which will be in operation Monday to Friday from 10am until 1pm.

The number for the helpline is: +353 (1) 913 1528

A spokesperson for the Council said the helpline would provide "confidential, independent information" to its callers.

In situations where more technical and complex information is required, the spokesperson said said the helpline would refer the callers to other colleagues.

The helpline cannot provide legal advice.

The chat functionality is provided on the Ukrainian language information page on The Irish Refugee Council's website.

Інформаційна лінія українською мовою. 

Гаряча лінія є конфіденційною, незалежною та надає інформацію. Зауважте, що ми можемо не мати відповідь на складнi запитання, але ми можемо передати таку інформацію колегам, які спробують вам допомогти. Також зверніть увагу, що ми не надаємо юридичні консультації по телефону.

Номер телефону: +353 (1) 913 1528

Час роботи: З понеділка по п’ятницю з 10:00 до 13:00 


Read More

Ukrainian refugees to arrive at Millstreet Arena from tonight

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Russians should 'rethink' plans for Victory Day rally in Dublin
First refugees arrive at Millstreet as housing capacity almost exhausted First refugees arrive at Millstreet as housing capacity almost exhausted
Teachers vote against prospect of grading their own students Teachers vote against prospect of grading their own students
#UkraineRussiaOrganisation: Irish Refugee Council
<p>A Garda patrols outside the gates of millionaire Sean Quinn as his home is searched on Wednesday morning. Photo: Lorraine Teevan</p>

Home of former billionaire businessman Sean Quinn searched by gardaí

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices