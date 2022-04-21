TCD will not hold inquiry into botched Holohan secondment

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has not instigated an internal inquiry into the €20m Dr Tony Holohan debacle, despite calls from some of its senior figures to do so.
The college’s board met on Wednesday, and the fallout of the botched secondment process and the offer of €2m-a-year funding was discussed by Provost Linda Doyle and fellow board members.
Senior academics have expressed their anger at the turn of events, and have demanded answers as to what happened.
It is understood that the college’s most senior management feel “most aggrieved” at the “negative fallout” the saga has had on Ireland’s oldest university.
TCD made clear that it has not initiated any review into what has happened, despite Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
The college refused to comment on what was discussed at the board meeting, saying the relevant minutes will be published in due course.
Maura Quinn, the outgoing chief executive of the Institute of Directors, will carry out this review pro bono and will report back to Mr Donnelly in June. However, it is not clear what powers she will have to compel witnesses or testimony.