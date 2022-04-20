Home of former billionaire businessman Sean Quinn searched by gardaí

Home of former billionaire businessman Sean Quinn searched by gardaí

A Garda patrols outside the gates of millionaire Sean Quinn as his home is searched on Wednesday morning. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 18:00
Cate McCurry, PA

The home of businessman Sean Quinn has been searched by gardai in Co Cavan.

Gardaí investigating alleged criminal activity in Cavan and the wider border region went to the house in Ballyconnell on Wednesday.

Officers carried out the search after a warrant was issued by a district court judge under Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1997.

The search ended later in the day and no arrests were made.

In a statement, gardaí said it was an ongoing criminal investigation and they would not be making any further comment.

Sean Quinn said he did not know why his house was searched. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire Original

Mr Quinn confirmed to BBC Northern Ireland that his home was searched by officers.

He said he did not know why his home was targeted by gardai investigating alleged criminality.

“They said it was coercion, deception, harassment, stuff like that,” he said.

“So I asked them who was I harassing, this that and the other, and they said: ‘Look we can’t tell you that. We just have to do our investigation, but that’s what we’re here for’.

“They never mentioned anything about criminality. Unless harassment is criminality, they never mentioned anything like that at all.”

Mr Quinn said they took his phone, diary and boxes of items.


