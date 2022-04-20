Russians should 'rethink' plans for Victory Day rally in Dublin

Russians should 'rethink' plans for Victory Day rally in Dublin

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at Shannon Airport said: “All of our minds should be focused on that continuing crime against humanity that is occurring in Ukraine, and there can be no equivocation about that or ambivalence about that."

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 20:00
Neil Michael

Russians in Ireland should rethink their plans to hold Victory Day rallies, Micheál Martin said today.

He was asked if organisers should think twice before holding rallies on May 9. It is understood that one rally is due to be held in Dublin, being organised by the Council of Russian Compatriots of Ireland and an organisation called the Immortal Regiment of Ireland.

They have said the rally, to mark the end of the war against Germany, will be peaceful and those attending have been asked not to use the 'Z' symbol that Russian tanks and other military vehicles have painted on during their ongoing war against Ukraine.

The Taoiseach said organisers should “absolutely” think twice about marking in public what is a Russian bank holiday and is marked by huge memorial ceremonies and rallies in honour of Russian soldiers who died in World War II.

Mr Martin said: “I think the situation now given what's happening in Ukraine, it's a crime against humanity.

"All of our minds should be focused on that continuing crime against humanity that is occurring in Ukraine, and there can be no equivocation about that or ambivalence about that.

“And that's where all our energies should be focused right now.” His comments came after he met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who stopped briefly at Shannon Airport on his way to Washington.

The two men discussed “the appalling massacres” and the continuing attacks on civilians and on towns.

Mr Martin said: “Very clearly the strategy of the Putin regime is not just in terms of killing people, but also causing huge international instability around energy and around food.” He said an example of this was the fact that Ukraine’s largest grain silos “have all been levelled”.

He added: “It's a very clear strategic objective there to create a food crisis on top of the energy crisis that has been created, as well as waging an immoral and unjust war on Ukraine itself.”

Read More

People returning to their homes in safe zones, Ukrainian PM tells Taoiseach

More in this section

Teachers vote against prospect of grading their own students Teachers vote against prospect of grading their own students
Funeral of David Byrne MTK Global to cease operations in wake of sanctions against Daniel Kinahan
3,348 new Covid cases confirmed in Ireland 3,348 new Covid cases confirmed in Ireland
#UkrainePlace: DublinPerson: Micheál MartinOrganisation: Council of Russian Compatriots of IrelandOrganisation: Immortal Regiment of Ireland
<p>A Garda patrols outside the gates of millionaire Sean Quinn as his home is searched on Wednesday morning. Photo: Lorraine Teevan</p>

Home of former billionaire businessman Sean Quinn searched by gardaí

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices