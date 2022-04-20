Covid death toll nears 7,000 as 63 people die in past two weeks

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now nearing 7,000 as a further 63 people have died in the last two weeks, the latest data shows.

An update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows that over the two-week period up to April 18 there were five Covid-deaths in Waterford, two in Cork, and one in Kerry.

Dublin continues to see the highest number of Covid-19 deaths per county, with 26 dying in that two-week period.

Since March 2020, there have been 6,981 deaths linked to Covid around the country.

During the entire pandemic, Cork was the second-worst affected county, with 603 people losing their lives to the virus since March 2020, the updated data shows.

Across Munster, Kerry has seen the least number of Covid-related deaths, with 139 since the start of the pandemic.

A separate HPSC report shows that 39 deaths have been linked to Covid outbreaks in nursing homes or community hospitals since the end of March.

In this wave of infections, starting from December 19, there have now been 164 deaths in these settings alone.

Looking only at outbreaks, nursing homes and community hospitals saw 56 new outbreaks in the week up to April 9, with some homes seeing as many as 33 related infections.

The Cork/Kerry region, known as HSE CHO 4, has seen the highest number of outbreaks in these settings during this wave, at 96.

Further 3,348 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across the country on Wednesday. These included 1,407 through PCR testing and 1,941 positive antigen tests reported.

There were 706 Covid-positive patients in hospitals, the lowest number since the first week of March. There were 42 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), the lowest number since March 15.

Separate HSE data shows that there has been at least one child in paediatric ICUs with the virus since the weekend.