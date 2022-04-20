3,348 new Covid cases confirmed in Ireland

3,348 new Covid cases confirmed in Ireland

1,941 of the cases were reported through antigen testing. Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 15:13
Steven Heaney

3,348 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

1,407 of the cases were reported through PCR testing and the remaining 1,941 were recorded through positive antigen test results registered on the HSE portal on Tuesday.

As of 8am this morning, there were 706 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, down 46 on Tuesday morning's total. 

Of these, 42 were being treated in intensive care units, a decrease of two.

In Northern Ireland, 588 additional cases were confirmed by the NI Department of Health.

Two further Covid-related deaths were also reported in the North over the last 24 hours.

Read More

Almost 14,500 new Covid cases over the Easter weekend

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced that the hybrid system will not go ahead for this year's Leaving Cer Teachers see 'two fundamental problems' with assessing own students for Leaving Cert
Teachers' pay Second-level student teachers being 'exploited' over pay
Michaela McAreavey case Ex-hotel worker charged by police investigating Michaela McAreavey case
#COVID-19HealthHospitalsCoronavirus#Northern Ireland
<p>Members of the Teachers' Union of Ireland gathered in Wexford were in unanimous agreement that the "integrity" of how exams are assessed needs to be protected, and that teachers should not be correcting their students' coursework. File photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Teachers threaten action as they vote to oppose 'regressive' Leaving Cert reforms

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices