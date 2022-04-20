3,348 new Covid cases confirmed in Ireland

3,348 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
1,407 of the cases were reported through PCR testing and the remaining 1,941 were recorded through positive antigen test results registered on the HSE portal on Tuesday.
As of 8am this morning, there were 706 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, down 46 on Tuesday morning's total.
Of these, 42 were being treated in intensive care units, a decrease of two.
In Northern Ireland, 588 additional cases were confirmed by the NI Department of Health.
Two further Covid-related deaths were also reported in the North over the last 24 hours.