Senator calls for airline bans for drunk passengers after witnessing 'outrageous behaviour'

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has called for unruly or disruptive airline passengers to face a lifetime ban from flying after he witnessed four drunk men subject women to "outrageous behaviour" on board a flight from Poland to Dublin.

Mr Dooley was travelling from Kyiv in Ukraine via Krakow in Poland to Dublin last week when he saw a young woman being groped on board a flight.

He stated that the men made the flight very uncomfortable for those on board.

"The flight got delayed for various reasons for about an hour so we were sitting on the ground for longer than expected. It seemed to have encouraged a number of passengers to partake in whatever duty free or whatever purchases they had made at the airport.

"They got quite drunk and quite disorderly as the flight eventually took off. For those passengers with young children or who were seated close to them, they really were very disruptive.

"A number of passengers were crying. One, in particular, was groped as she passed by one of the individuals," Mr Dooley told Newstalk Breakfast.

He said that the group would also not wear masks on the flight.

"They started walking around against the direction and advice of the stewards. There was four of them in different parts of the aircraft and that made it very difficult for the flight attendants."

Senator Timmy Dooley passengers who behave in an unacceptable manner on flights should be placed on a watch list. Picture: Collins

Mr Dooley said that the cabin crew handled the matter with extraordinary professionalism in what was a "pretty awkward situation."

A number of passengers wanted to intervene with "pretty direct action" but the situation ultimately calmed down.

Mr Dooley believes that passengers who behave in an unacceptable manner on flights should be placed on a watch list.

"I know airlines have their own watch lists but I do think it needs to be wider than that. I think at European level, efforts should be made to ensure that individuals like this don't get to travel again.

"I would be in favour of a lifetime ban. People change over time and improve their behaviour and of course, you would require the capacity for people to appeal that at a later stage. People make mistakes in life and get their act together.

Mr Dooley said a headline penalty of a lifetime ban could act as a deterrent.

"It can't be just done at Irish level. It would benefit all those that travel on aircraft. It certainly would help airlines and their staff who shouldn't have to encounter that (sort of behaviour) in their daily routines."