New valuation for stalled Thornton Hall prison site

The State is to get a new valuation on a 150-acre site that was originally earmarked for a €525m prison in an effort to determine its future use.
Thornton Hall in north Dublin was purchased in the mid-2000s to be the location for a large-scale prison to replace Mountjoy. However, despite more than €50m being spent on purchasing and servicing the site, a brick has never been laid, and recent valuations suggested the site was worth a fraction of its purchase price.
In January 2005, the then-government bought the 150-acre site at Thornton for €29.9m. The Department of Justice subsequently purchased an additional 14.7 acres for €2.1m, bringing the site bill to €32m. Up to €18m more has been spent on servicing the site.
However, a new valuation is expected to be received by the Prison Service “shortly”, according to a parliamentary response by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.
Ms McEntee had been asked by Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy about her plans for the site.
Ms McEntee said the site “remains an important strategic State asset with potential future use value” and said a portion of the land could be used for housing through a deal with the Land Development Agency.
Despite being mooted as a possible major development through the LDA, the Prison Service said last year that a smaller prison on the site could still be considered.
Ms McEntee said a total of €16,237.63 was spent on the site last year. This included an electricity bill of €7,637.65, €338.15 on gas, €1,581.53 on water, €2,407.90 for security alarm monitoring, and statutory checks of €4,272.40.
Last year, therevealed that the cost of maintenance in 2020 was six times higher than in the two years previously due to a number of factors, including a €55,000 cost related to “incidents of trespass” which required works, and €86,000 on a newly designed motorised gate.