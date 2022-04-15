Dog owners warned to be wary of toxic threats this Easter

As Easter Sunday approaches, dog owners have been urged to be extra vigilant in the coming days due to the many items that can pose toxic threats to pets.

As many of us know, the biggest toxic threat to dogs is chocolate, which contains theobromine and can have fatal consequences if consumed.

The darker the chocolate is, the more dangerous it is for a dog and owners have been warned to be particularly careful when it comes to organising Easter egg hunts over the weekend.

However, the charity has warned chocolate is not the only cause for concern.

Daffodils also pose risks for dogs and can be toxic if consumed. Eating the bulbs, the flowers or even drinking water from the vase can have similar effects to eating chocolate.

The same can be said for another popular Easter treat, hot-cross buns, as ingesting even a small number of raisins can lead to kidney failure.

Daffodils and hot cross buns also pose a threat to dogs. Picture: Fran Veale

Veterinary and welfare manager at Dogs Trust Ireland Niamh Curran-Kelly reminded the public that chocolate is something that shouldn’t be shared with dogs.

“Nobody wants to be rushing their dog to the vet with suspected poisoning over the Easter holidays,” she said.

We’re asking dog owners to please be careful if you are organising an Easter egg hunt in an area that your dog can easily access.

“Please also remind children that although it may be tempting to share with their dog, that when it comes to chocolate, sharing is not caring.”

If you suspect your dog has eaten any chocolate or another toxic item, the advice is to contact your vet for advice immediately.

The sooner veterinary treatment is started, the greater your dog’s chances of recovery are.