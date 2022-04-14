Simon Coveney tells officials in Kyiv Ireland wants 'maximalist' sanctions against Russia

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said Ireland is strongly pushing for a "maximalist" package of sanctions against Russia during a trip to the Ukrainian capital today.

Mr Coveney is in Kyiv for meetings with the Ukrainian government and is also surveying the devastating impact of the Russian invasion.

He said "even the most powerful countries in the world are accountable to international law", adding that some of the acts being carried out by Russian forces in Ukraine at the moment will be declared war crimes in the future.

On further sanctions, he said: "We are strongly advocating for a maximalist approach in the context of sanctions as a deterrent.

And we believe it needs to move beyond what has currently been agreed collectively by the EU to include an oil embargo in a sixth package of sanctions.

He added that Ireland may be a small country, but currently has a "big voice" due to its membership of the UN Security Council.

"We intend on using that voice to undermine disinformation when it comes but also to both demand accountability and decisions at a multilateral level through the UN architecture and indeed other multilateral organizations to bring this madness to an end, in terms of Russian aggression and war-making in your country," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

Pointing to the Good Friday Agreement, he said: "I hope that there are elements of our peace process that can provide some inspiration during these incredibly difficult that dark times for you."

Mr Coveney said Ireland has removed visa restrictions on those fleeing the war and so far around 23,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the country. He said these people will be supported.

Turning to Russian aggression, Mr Coveney said: "We don't know yet how many Ukrainian citizens have lost their lives due to this Russian aggression, but we know it's many. We know that the brutality and the violence, not only against Ukrainian soldiers but also against Ukrainian civilians, women and children, is something that is likely to be determined as war crimes in the future."

He added: "I'm also very conscious at this time, that Ukraine doesn't need sympathy or condolences. Ukraine needs action and strong, practical support."

Mr Coveney again stressed that while Ireland is a militarily neutral country, we are not neutral when it comes to the war in Ukraine and the future of Ukraine.