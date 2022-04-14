What to expect if travelling from Dublin or Cork Airport this Easter

Ahead of its busiest Easter period in three years, Dublin Airport has said it is expecting to facilitate more than a quarter of a million departing passengers in the coming days while Cork Airport is ready to welcome over 60,000.

Over the past number of days, Dublin Airport has seen long delays and queues as a result of staff shortages and it has recently been deemed Europe’s second most stressful airport.

Looking ahead to the coming Easter weekend, more than 500,000 passengers are set to travel in and out of Dublin Airport between April 12 and Easter Monday.

Up to 50,000 passengers a day will be departing the airport while Cork Airport will see 60,000 passengers in total over the Easter period.

As many make the most of the bank holiday weekend and Easter holidays, here is what you can expect if you are departing from either airport and how to best plan your arrival.

Arriving at the airport

Earlier this week, airport operator daa said it was continuing to advise passengers to arrive at Dublin Airport up to three and a half hours before their flight, regardless of whether they are flying short haul or long haul.

If you are due to fly from 8.30am and onwards, the advice is not to arrive at the terminals before 5am in order to ease pressure at security.

This is also to allow passengers flying during the busy first morning wave to move through security and on to their boarding gates.

This first morning wave is usually for passengers arriving for flights before 8.30am so if your flight is after then, it is best to try to avoid the rush.

However, there is no need for passengers to arrive earlier than three and a half hours.

According to the daa, arriving earlier than needed has been found to increase pressure at busy times over recent days and weeks.

More than 500,000 passengers are set to travel in and out of Dublin Airport between April 12 and Easter Monday. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

It is usually best to check with your airline when bag drop and check-in opens before travelling to the airport and plan your arrival around that.

Where possible, you should also check in for flights online.

Meanwhile, this summer is forecast to be the busiest in three years at Cork Airport, which is the country's second busiest airport.

With a busy Easter bank holiday weekend forecast, passengers departing from Cork Airport are advised to arrive between 90 and 120 minutes before their flight is due to board.

Parking

Dublin airport has also advised passengers that all of its car parks are currently sold out for Saturday, April 16, with limited availability up until Friday, April 15.

If you are heading to @DublinAirport this week, please be aware that we are currently sold out in all our car parks for this Saturday, April 16. Also, only limited availability remains for short durations up until this Friday (April 15). 🚗 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 12, 2022

According to the Dublin Airport website, as of Thursday morning, Fast Track was also temporarily sold out.

However, booking for short-term and long-term parking over Easter is still available at Cork Airport.

Security

While images and footage of lengthy queues and long waiting times have been circulating on social media, there have been reports of improvements at Dublin Airport.

To help get passengers through security as quickly and efficiently as possible, security in Terminal 1 remains open on a 24/7 basis, while security in Terminal 2 is open from 4am each day.

Passengers for both airports should prepare their hand luggage before they travel to the airport and pay careful attention to packing and preparing liquids, gels and pastes to help speed things up at security and save some time.

As always, all liquids, gels and pastes in carry-on luggage must be 100ml or less and placed in a clear plastic bag and all electronic devices must also be removed from your carry-on bag.

Commenting on the Easter period passenger figures, acting managing director at Cork Airport Roy O’Driscoll said this Easter break they will see huge passenger numbers travelling to and from Cork Airport.

"With the return of customer confidence in international air travel, it has been a very positive start to 2022 in which Cork Airport expects to welcome over 2m passengers.”