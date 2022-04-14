Naval Service on the offensive to enlist more personnel 

As it welcomed its latest batch of recruits who have qualified to serve in its ranks, the Naval Service has insisted it has “jobs for everybody” as it tries to get more young people onboard.

The force has about 200 vacancies across multiple roles at present and wants to emphasise it is a career that offers quality on-the-job training in a myriad of fields.

Lieutenant Commander Michael Brunicardi, the Naval Service’s press officer, readily admits that the force is suffering from personnel shortages and now has a full-time team visiting schools, colleges and shopping centres in an effort to recruit more people.

The recruiters will be in the Marina Market in Cork City on Easter Saturday trying to promote a career on the high seas.

It was a love of the sea that attracted Adam Mahony, 25, from Midleton, Co Cork, to join up. His family watched on proudly as he and 12 other recruits took part in their ‘passing out parade’ at Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island, in Cork harbour.

“I always loved the sea. I grew up on fishing boats and I did coastal rowing with the East Ferry club.” Mr Mahony said.

He said initially he was nervous joining up, but the camaraderie amongst his fellow recruits was a major plus and “we gelled as a class".

The Naval Service welcomed 13 new recruits on Wednesday. Picture: Larry Cummins

He previously worked as a mechanic and wants to become an engine room fitter, which will be good news for his employers as they're short of such technicians.

Patrick Gilbert, 26, from Lixnaw, Co Kerry, is also considering the same type of job.

Prior to joining up he worked as a machine driver in different parts of Ireland as well as in Scotland and London.

“I was earning decent money doing that. But I felt it really wasn’t for me. I always wanted to join the navy since I was young. There are endless opportunities. You wouldn’t have on-the-job training like this anywhere else,” Mr Gilbert said said.

The 13 recruits, aged 18-27 (the upper age limit) hail from Cork, Waterford, Meath, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Antrim and Tyrone.